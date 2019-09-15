Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evie T. "Tommie" Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evie T. "Tommie" Ellis In Loving Memory of Mrs. Evie T. Ellis "Tommie" Tommie passed away peacefully in her home on August 30th, 2019 with her Granddaughter, Jennifer, at her side. She was 105 years old and she lived life to the fullest. She was a Registered Nurse Flight Attendant for American Airlines before she became a stay-at-home Mother to her son, Charles. She enjoyed time at the beach with her dogs, making arts & crafts, and she loved visiting the mountains of North Carolina with her loving husband and their friends. Tommie has lived in Hilton Head, SC. since 1975 so she will be sadly missed by her countless friends. May her smile and laugh forever warm our hearts. Tommie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Ellis. She is so loved by and survived by her 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Becky, and Martin as well as her son, Charles. Private services will be held by her grandchildren in Nevada.

Evie T. "Tommie" Ellis In Loving Memory of Mrs. Evie T. Ellis "Tommie" Tommie passed away peacefully in her home on August 30th, 2019 with her Granddaughter, Jennifer, at her side. She was 105 years old and she lived life to the fullest. She was a Registered Nurse Flight Attendant for American Airlines before she became a stay-at-home Mother to her son, Charles. She enjoyed time at the beach with her dogs, making arts & crafts, and she loved visiting the mountains of North Carolina with her loving husband and their friends. Tommie has lived in Hilton Head, SC. since 1975 so she will be sadly missed by her countless friends. May her smile and laugh forever warm our hearts. Tommie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Ellis. She is so loved by and survived by her 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Becky, and Martin as well as her son, Charles. Private services will be held by her grandchildren in Nevada. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close