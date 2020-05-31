Farrow Smith Sr.
1928 - 2020
Farrow Smith Sr. Farrow Smith Sr., age 91, a Las Vegas resident for 50 years, passed away in May 2020 from Melanoma surrounded by his loving family. Farrow is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Grace, who he met in their beloved South Carolina. Farrow was completely devoted to his family which includes sons Farrow Smith, Jr. (Hellen) and Darrell Smith (Cheryl), his two granddaughters Elizabeth (Hartley) and Danielle (Joey) and four great granddaughters. Farrow also leaves a cherished brother Sam, extended family and many friends. Farrow was a member of the St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Farrow had the remarkable distinction of having one employer his entire life. He began working as a young man shelling crabs at a crab processing plant in Port Royal, South Carolina. After completing correspondence courses in accounting, he then rose through the ranks to Chairman of the Board of the parent company Alexander Dawson, Inc. and served as a Trustee of Alexander Dawson Foundation. Farrow was most proud of his work with the Foundation supporting The Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain in Las Vegas, Dawson College Bound, Dawson School (Lafayette, Colorado) and the Dawson Summer Initiative. Farrow was a veteran having served in the Army National Guard. A private family celebration of life will be held. Donations to the Alexander Dawson Foundation in Farrow's name are requested in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Island Packet on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
May 27, 2020
ENJOYED AND RELIED ON FARROW, ALWAYS FOR A HELPING HAND, USHERING,OBSERVING EYE AND A WARM FRIENDSHIP, PLUS GRACE TO "PASS THE PEACE' GREETING AT LAS VENTANAS CHRISTIAN WORSHIP SERVICE AND MANY YEARS BEFORE/ JOYFUL MEMORIES,
HAROLD LARSON
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
