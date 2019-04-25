Faye Harris Smit, 78, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center in Americus. A native of Albany, she was born December 23, 1940 to the late Joshua Wren Harris and Doris Mae McLain Harris. She was a member of Cateret Street Methodist Church in Beaufort, SC. All funeral services will be private. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Smit Poche and her husband Jared of Cary, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Lee Smit, Jr. and his wife Paula, of Aurora, CO; and a brother, Wren Harris, Jr. of Columbus, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Smit, Sr. Memorial contributions may be made to the . You may sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com. Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel in Americus, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 25, 2019