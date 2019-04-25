Faye Harris Smit

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Harris Smit.
Service Information
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel
142 Southland Rd
Americus, GA
31709
(229)-924-9888
Obituary
Send Flowers

Faye Harris Smit, 78, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center in Americus. A native of Albany, she was born December 23, 1940 to the late Joshua Wren Harris and Doris Mae McLain Harris. She was a member of Cateret Street Methodist Church in Beaufort, SC. All funeral services will be private. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Smit Poche and her husband Jared of Cary, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Lee Smit, Jr. and his wife Paula, of Aurora, CO; and a brother, Wren Harris, Jr. of Columbus, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Smit, Sr. Memorial contributions may be made to the . You may sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com. Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel in Americus, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations