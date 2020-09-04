Felix C Lowe Felix C Lowe of Bluffton, SC passed away on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan and sons Joshua Lowe of Manassas, VA and Christopher Lowe of Bluffton and 2 grandchildren, Carleigh and Shane Lowe and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the US Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled in East TN State University and graduated in 1959. Felix taught school in VA for several years. In 1962 he went to work for Macmillan Publishing in NYC. He worked for Entelek in MA., Brookings Inst. in Washington, DC and spent the last 20 years of his career at The Smithsonian Institution as Deputy Director of the SI Press. When Felix retired in 1994, he moved to Bluffton with his wife. He was active in tennis, volunteering and traveling. One of his fondest memories was sailing down the Nile on his 60th birthday. He was a member of Lowcountry Presbyterian Church in Bluffton. A graveside service is planned at 11 am in Johnson City, TN on Saturday, Sept. 5. In his memory, please consider making a donation to Family Promise, 181 Bluffton Rd. Unit 101-D, Bluffton or Lowcountry Presbyterian Church at 10 Simmonsville, Rd. in Bluffton.



