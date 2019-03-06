Florence Boineau Johnston

Florence Boineau Johnston Florence Boineau Johnston, 96, of Charleston and formerly of Beaufort, widow of William Joseph Johnston, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Charleston. Mrs. Johnston was a daughter of the late Herbert Marion and Orinda Dale Ford Boineau. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of Holy Communion and the Huguenot Society. Mrs. Johnston was predeceased by a son, Frederick Johnston. Mrs. Johnston is survived by two sons, Stephen (Carol) Johnston of Charleston, SC and Andrew (Susan) Johnston of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial graveside service for Mrs. Johnston will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 09, 2019 at the Parish Church of St. Helena Cemetery. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
