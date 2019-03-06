Florence Boineau Johnston Florence Boineau Johnston, 96, of Charleston and formerly of Beaufort, widow of William Joseph Johnston, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Charleston. Mrs. Johnston was a daughter of the late Herbert Marion and Orinda Dale Ford Boineau. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of Holy Communion and the Huguenot Society. Mrs. Johnston was predeceased by a son, Frederick Johnston. Mrs. Johnston is survived by two sons, Stephen (Carol) Johnston of Charleston, SC and Andrew (Susan) Johnston of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial graveside service for Mrs. Johnston will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 09, 2019 at the Parish Church of St. Helena Cemetery. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 6, 2019