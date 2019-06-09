Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest Hopkins Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Forrest Hopkins Brown Forrest Hopkins Brown passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home in Sun City Hilton Head, Bluffton, South Carolina, at the age of 70. He had fought a long battle with prostate cancer since 2007. He is survived by his daughter Colleen Heaton, son-in-law Josh Heaton and granddaughters Jordan Heaton and January Heaton all of Bluffton, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Louise Brown also of Bluffton, SC. He was born in San Francisco, CA, and raised in many locales including La Habra, CA. He graduated from La Habra High School with the class of 1966. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1969, graduated from the Military Police Academy and volunteered for one tour of duty in Vietnam (1970-1971) serving as the NCO in charge of the Headquarters Support Command Message Center and as a night-time tower guard for the AFRVN radio station in Qui Nhon. His two years of service spanned April/1969 through March/1971. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1973 with a B.S. degree in business administration and again in 1974 with his MBA. Although offered a Harvard fellowship to complete his PHD in logistics and distribution, he chose instead to enter the automotive corporate world. Having developed an early love of automobiles, he devoted his business career to the automobile industry working for Ford Motor Company for 33 years. His area of expertise was working with the franchised Ford and Lincoln-Mercury dealer bodies throughout the United States. This provided him the opportunity to both work and live in cities throughout the country. It was while working in Denver that Forrest met the love of his life Elaine Louise Pierson who also happened to work for Ford Motor Company. A secret office romance quickly turned serious and the two married in July/1978. They remained together throughout life for 38 years. His only daughter Colleen was born in Denver and then the family moved throughout the United States in support of Forrest's Ford Motor Company career while Elaine lovingly took to raising Colleen. Career assignments took the Browns from Los Angeles, CA, to Denver, CO, to Omaha, NE, Detroit, MI, San Francisco, CA, Laguna Niguel, CA, and back to Detroit, MI. In retirement, the Browns sought the beauty and grace of the Lowcountry offered by Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton, SC. Throughout life, Forrest always sought ways of giving back to his local community. He was deeply involved with elder care, Lions Club, USO, Murray Hill Soldiers Fund (supporting deployed military personnel) and a wide range of charitable funding raising activities. Forrest found his love of sport in living life on the edge. In his early years, he sought body surfing the highest waves with his La Habra Wedge Crew friends and snow skiing the most challenging runs of the California High Sierras, the Colorado Rockies and the Canadian Rockies. And, he found humility in the game of golf most often loosing gracefully to a better player . . . his loving wife Elaine. Forrest found his love of adventure in traveling the world. From Western Europe, to Scandinavia, to Mexico, to Asia, to the Caribbean, to Central America, to Alaska, to the Greek Isles, to Istanbul Turkey, to Northern Africa he was always captivated by the beauty and history of the world. Forrest found his love of family in his daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters. As a proud grandpa, he always looked forward to dining out with Jordan and January at their favorite restaurant . . . Golden Coral. A private memorial service and graveside interment will be held for family and close friends only. In lieu of flowers, Forrest requested that donations be made to a .

