Zofia "Z" Prather Zofia "Z" Prather, successful Realtor, Broker, Entrepreneur, traveler, and most of all mother of 3 has past away on 24 September, 2019 while on vacation in the Cayman Islands. She is survived by her sons Brian Prather, Andrew Prather, and daughter Eva Timin. As a grandmother, she loved her babies most of all, and cherished every moment with them. Z lived a full life of love, culture, travel and fun. She immigrated from Lodz, Poland to the USA where she pursued her dreams. She taught as a language instructor at the University of California, San Diego, then Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey, California and the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, D.C. Z loved to travel the world extensively and loved the adventure. Whether it was traveling through Europe, Asia, or the Americas, Z's passion for culture and new experiences was always met. She lived on a sail boat, hiked in the Tetons, practiced as a NAUI certified scuba diver, and ballooned over Masai Mara in Africa. 33 Years ago she began her journey as a Real Estate agent/Broker in the Lowcountry of Beaufort, SC where she impacted thousands of lives. She was a loving mother who cared for her family above all, and was always the life of the party with her dancing and laughter. She loved animals, gardening, and her dogs and can now rest in peace with all her loved ones she lost. Her light will shine down on us always. We love you Momma Z! Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

