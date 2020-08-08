1/1/1930-7/17/2020 Frances Bryan Brewer, age 90, passed peacefully away at Kirkwood by the River in Birmingham, Alabama. A native to Alabama, she was born to John E. Bryan, Sr. and Gladys Kerr Bryan in Bessemer, AL. She is celebrating in heaven now with friends and family and missed by her many friends from her cherished hometowns of Beaufort, SC, Atlanta and Birmingham as well as friends made around the world. Frances loved children, and children adored her as she dedicated her life’s profession to serving as a classroom educator, camp counselor, founder of the first Montessori school in Atlanta, reading specialist and school psychologist. Through her entire life she fulfilled her hope that “the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child”. Frances believed in education and was a lifelong learner. Her formal education included Ramsay High School, Birmingham, 1947, A.A.- Stephens College, Mo.1949, B.S.- U. of Alabama,1951 (Tri Delta Sorority), M. Ed.- Emory University,1968, and graduate studies in psychology and counseling. She continued through her entire life learning and experiencing by studying French, sailing with her husband Blackie, dancing, acting in plays and 5 movies filmed in Beaufort, and sharing with others her favorite talents of oil painting and flower arranging. Frances was known as an avid world traveler who not only “visited” but studied, immersed herself in the culture, and developed relationships during a lifetime of over 30 trips worldwide. Frances is survived by a loving family; her brother John E. Bryan, Jr. of Birmingham and sister Margery Bryan McBride of Camp Mac, AL. “Aunt Frances” was adored by her surviving nieces and nephews; Karren Bryan Cochran, Nancy B. Morgan, Linda B. Mitchell, John E. Bryan III, Allen A. McBride, John B. McBride, Bruce and Jeff Donnellen; 11 grand nieces and nephews; and 14 great grand nieces and nephews. She deeply loved her husbands who preceded her in death; August Joseph Bohn, Jr. (AJ) and Cecil Blackburn Brewer (Blackie). A graveside service will be held in the future at the Bryan family plot in Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, AL. Memorials may be made to the Brother Bryan Mission, P.O. Box 11254, Birmingham, AL 35202



