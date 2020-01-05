Frances Chappell Jeter Frances Chappell Jeter, 78, of Beaufort, South Carolina, wife of Russell Lawrence Jeter, died January 1, 2020. Frances was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Dr. Travis Chappell and the late Frances Harling Chappell. Upon moving to Beaufort in 1968, she became a dedicated member of her beloved church, Carteret Street United Methodist Church and cherished the relationships she developed there as well as throughout the community. Frances, affectionately known as "Bopboo" by family and friends, was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who treasured holidays, traditions, and time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Frances Jeter Hancock and Anne Jeter Lindsay; her sons-in-law, Floyd Hancock, Shannon Lindsay, and the late Scott Stowe. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Frances Harling Stowe, Joseph Scott Stowe, Jr., William Shannon Lindsay, III, and Russell Lawrence Lindsay. She was predeceased by her older brother, Dr. Travis Chappell, Jr. and is survived by her younger brother, Jim Chappell, as well as seven nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Carteret Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in memory of Frances to Carteret Street United Methodist Church- 408 Carteret Street, Beaufort, South Carolina, 29902 or to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation- P.O. Box 2233, Beaufort, South Carolina, 29901. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mrs. Jeter by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 5, 2020