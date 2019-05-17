Frances Elizabeth Kenney, 75, of Bluffton died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home. She leaves three children, John Maniscalco of Sudlersville, MD, Andrew Maniscalco and his wife Barbara of Richmond, VA and daughter Lisa McDonald and her husband Kenneth of Woodbridge, VA; seven grandchildren, Leah, Andrew, Jessica, Kayla, Jack, Mary and Julia and great grandson Asher. Also, her brother, John Kenney of Vero Beach, FL and her sister, Anne Bucher of Silver Spring, MD and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister Kathleen Hoey. Frances was born in Roslindale, MA daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (McKee) Kenney. Frances lived in Washington DC for many years before retiring to Bluffton SC where she reconnected with her love of animals with her two dogs Heaven and Bliss. Her generosity of heart and giving of self will be remembered by many. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Mission Church 23049 Whyte Hardee Blvd Hardeeville, SC 23049 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The children of St. Anthony Mission Church at the above address.
Published in The Island Packet on May 17, 2019