Frances Floyd Michael
1934 - 2020
November 10, 1934 - November 16, 2020
Bluffton, South Carolina - A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, a person of faith, perseverance, one who garnished great respect, and a true conservative, lover of America. Fran died in her sleep on November 16, 2020. She was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ on November 10, 1934. Fran was a long-time resident of Hilton Head Island, a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and a proud graduate of Cornell University. Fran is survived by her two sons, Richard and his wife Sara (Romero), and Robert; her grandchildren Sally, Richard Jr., William Roy, and Charles James; her great grandchildren Julianna, Annabelle, William Jr, Lucas and Kellyanne; her sister Betty-Anne Francis and her sons Charles Paul, Scott and Clayton; nephew Charles Eugene, his wife Jennifer and their children Alexis and Jacob and cousin Frances Weir.
Frances is predeceased by her father Charles W. Fischer, mother Edna (Alderfer) Fischer, her beloved husband Dr. James Michael, and her brother Dr. Charles W. Fischer, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held December 1, 2020 at 1 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, SC.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Islandfuneralhome.com


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
