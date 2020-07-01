Frances Jean Lawton Frances Jean Lawton "Jean" Born in Birmingham, Alabama May 22, 1938 passed away June 25, 2020 in South Carolina. Mrs. Lawton was predeceased by her husband, Tom Lawton, parents, Frank and Ruby Prachar and brother Charles Hodges. She is survived by her sisters Betty Smith and Peggy Martz, daughters, Debbie Batta (Bob), Penny Tipps (Robert Grossi), Tami Tipps O'Donnell, Polly Kesig (Derek), grandchildren, Christina Whitley, Jillian Solinger, Ali Ernst, and Charlie O'Donnell and six Great Grandchildren. Jean and her husband were the former owner/operators of The Pines Pet Cemetery in Lebanon, Ohio. Tom and Jean Lawton lived on Brays Island, South Carolina at the time of their deaths. A memorial service will be held at The Pines Pet Cemetery at a date to be determined. Special thanks to Emily Martin and Katie Scherer from Roper Hospice for the professional and kind care provided to Jean. Memorial contributions may be made to Roper Hospice 676 Wando Park Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.



