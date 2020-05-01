Frances Stegin Zemkowski Frances Stegin Zemkowski was born July 18, 1944 to Frank and Ruby Stegin of Savannah, Georgia. Frances was educated in Savannah parochial schools and graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in 1962. Frances was an early resident of Hilton Head moving there in 1964. During those early days, Frances was involved in fundraising for both Sea Pines Montessori School as well as Sea Pines Academy. After moving back to Savannah, she had a successful real estate career for 30 years. She moved back to the Lowcountry in 2007 where she enjoyed the remainder of her years. Frances enjoyed tennis and was an avid boater, ready to jump on the boat at a moment's notice. She was a loyal member of Church of the Cross where she met her husband Jim. She was an early volunteer for Gods Goods Thrift Store and a loving wife to Jim and loving mother to her two sons, Steve and Chris Tilton. She is survived by her husband, Jim of Sun City, her sons, Steve Tilton and his fiancee Julie Edwards of Bluffton and Chris and his wife Christine of Knowles Island S.C. She is also survived by grandchildren Bridget Tilton of Brooklyn, NY, Margaret Tilton of Charleston, SC, Peter Tilton of Charleston, SC, John Clark, Jessica, and Christian Tilton of Knowles Island SC. Due to current conditions, a family service will be held at Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton May 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held for Frances at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to God's Goods Thrift Store at 15A Center Dr. Bluffton S.C. 29910.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store