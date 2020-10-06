Francis Dewey Williamson, Jr. GySgt Francis "Fran" Dewey Williamson, Jr., United States Marine Corps (Ret.), 96, of Beaufort, South Carolina and widower of Emma Lee Owens Williamson, died Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020, at his home. Born in Buffalo, New York, he was a son of the late Francis Dewey Williamson Sr. Fran was a member of the Beaufort Church of the Nazarene. He retired as a Gunnery Sergeant after serving in the United States Marine Corps for 28 years. Fran later retired as a letter carrier after 20 years with the United States Postal Service. He was a lifetime active member of Beaufort V. F. W. Post 8760 where he was a Past Commander. Fran also retired as a Colonel in the South Carolina State Guard. He enjoyed collecting and traveling and displaying his military memorabilia and learning military history. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Susan Graham, and three sisters, Clara Williamson, Agnes Steiner and Helen Williamson. Survivors include one son, Frank Williamson III of Sumter, South Carolina; two daughters, Linda Foss and her husband, Jeff, of Lillington, North Carolina and Virginia Shirley and her husband, Tom, of Rocky Mount, Virginia; two step-sons, Tommy Gilbert of Tucker, Georgia and Walter Gilbert of Hinesville, Georgia; two step-daughters, Deborah Barreto of Okatie and Janice DuBay of San Antonio, Texas; fifteen grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. The funeral service, with full military honors, will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020, at the graveside, Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Marine Corps/Navy Relief Association 875 North Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, Virginia 22203-1767. Please share your thoughts and stories about GySgt Williamson and his life by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
