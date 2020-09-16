1/
Francis Herbert "Frank" Clabaugh
On Thursday Sept 10, 2020, Francis “Frank” Herbert Clabaugh passed away at the age of 78 in his home in Hilton Head Island. Frank is survived by his two daughters, Meghan Casey (Derek) Hasson of The Woodlands, Texas and Kelleyerin Clabaugh of Paauilo, HI, his younger brother Tom (Cindy) Clabaugh of La Verne, California and his two grandsons John and Jay Hasson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced via Frank’s Facebook page.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 16, 2020.
