Service Information

Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton , SC 29910
(843)-815-5535

Viewing
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton , SC 29910

Funeral Mass
2:00 PM
Church of the Cross
110 Calhoun St
Bluffton , SC

Obituary

Francis P. Lamb Jr. Francis P. Lamb, Jr., "Frank the Tank" of Hilton Head Island, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 17, 2019. He was 62. Born in Darby, PA; the loving son of the late Francis P. Lamb and Elizabeth M. (nee Almond). Survived by the mother of his children, Deborah L. Wise of Bluffton, SC; the loving father of Kristopher A. Lamb of Tampa; Linda L. Youst (nee Lamb) (Matthew) of Bluffton, SC; and David M. Lamb (Mariana) of Philadelphia, PA. Francis is also survived by his sister Elizabeth C. Liszkiewicz (nee Lamb) of Brookhaven, PA; niece, Laura A. Liszkiewicz of Brookhaven, PA; nephew, Michael S. Liszkiewicz of Brookhaven, PA; grandson, Remington A. Youst of Bluffton, SC; great-nephew, Edward W. McDonald IV; and best friend, Richard J. Fedalen of Primos, PA. He attended West Catholic High School for Boys, Philadelphia Community College, Temple University School of Business, and American Institute of Banking (AIB). He worked at G. C. Murphy, First Pennsylvania Bank, and Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont. He had a love for biking, walking, photography, music, cooking and world travel. His greatest love of all was his family and God. Family and Friends are invited to his viewing from 5-7 P.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonville Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910. Funeral Mass, Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2 P.M. at the Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun St, Bluffton, SC 29910; Interment will follow in the Low Country Memorial Gardens at 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910.

