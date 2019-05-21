Frank A. Pinto Sr. Frank A. Pinto Sr., 78, of Bluffton, SC died Friday, May 17, 2019 at home. Frank was born in Hackensack, NJ on November 30, 1940 to Frank and Philomena Pinto. He was very proud of being a firefighter in Hackensack, NJ for 30 years. He also worked as an auto mechanic, deliveryman for an office supply company, cabinet maker, painter, and roofer to support his family. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Frank Jr. (Arial); grandsons, Brendon and Kevin; step children, Lauren Sucak (Charles), Toni Scaletti (Bob) and Greg Vasil (Wayne); grandchildren, Abby, Ben, Mike, Matt, Danny and Billy; and great grandson, Weston. He was predeceased in death by his first wife, Rosemarie; his parents, Frank and Philomena Pinto; his brother, David Pinto; and most important his daughter, Deirdre Scarpulla. He will always be remembered for his kindness, gentleness and pure heart. He loved bowling for years, bowling a 300 game once, and took up golfing which was his passion the last 15 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909. The family has requested to please not send flowers, but rather have remembrances sent to s or to St. Jude Children's Research. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com
Published in The Island Packet on May 21, 2019