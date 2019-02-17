Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Grice. View Sign

Frank Grice Frank Grice, recently of St. Helena's Island, SC, and husband of Cindy Carr Grice, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 91 at the Veteran's Victory Home in Walterboro, SC. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Emily (Cookingham) Grice and by his son, Andrew Robert Grice, as well as his six brothers and sisters. Frank is survived by wife Cindy Carr Grice, and his daughters, Janet Amelia Grice of Yonkers, NY and Nancy Ellen Grice of Harpswell, Maine. His grandchildren are Alexander Erving, Carrie Erving, Travis Lloyd, and Skyler Lloyd, his great-granddaughter, Alice Rose Erving, and many nieces and nephews. Frank was born on August 12, 1927 in Taunton, Massachusetts, to Charlotte Rigby and Robert Waldo Grice. He graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst and attended University of Minnesota for graduate studies in Fisheries Biology. Frank served in the Navy from 1945 to 1946, being recalled to serve from 1952 to 1953. He had a long career in public service. He was the Director of Marine Fisheries for the State of Massachusetts until retiring in 1976. Frank was always willing to take a stand on issues that mattered to him, and during his time as the Director he was a key proponent of the passing of the controversial 200-mile fishing limit ratified by Congress in 1976. He was then appointed Chief of Fisheries Management for the Northeast Region of the National Marine Fisheries Service in Gloucester, MA until retiring in 1987. Frank then went on to establish East End Fisheries Corporation, as the owner in partnership with his nephew Captain Douglas Evans, operating an offshore stern trawler for several years out of Newport, RI. All during Frank's life he took an active interest in participating in his community, serving for years in the town of Plympton, MA on various committees and boards including the School Committee, Planning Board and Conservation Commission. He and Emily retired to the beautiful island of St. Helena, SC where Frank loved socializing with friends, hunting, fishing, traveling and rooting for the Red Sox. Frank also spent many happy days at his camp in Fayette, Maine enjoying his rustic retreat with his extensive network of family and friends. He and Emily participated actively in the formation of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort, SC. In his 90th year Frank met a life- long goal by traveling to Alaska with his wife Cindy. Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m., located at 178 Sams Point Road, Beaufort, South Carolina 22907. There will also be a graveside gathering and celebration of his life in Plympton, Massachusetts this summer, date to be announced.

