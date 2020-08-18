1/1
Frank J. Kropschot
Frank J Kropschot Frank J. Kropschot Hilton Head Island, SC Formerly of Grosse Pointe, MI Age 87, passed away August 7th, 2020. Frank was born in Marshall, Michigan and grew up in East Lansing, Michigan. He attended Michigan State University, where he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity and graduated with a degree in economics. After two years in the army during the Korean conflict, Frank joined National Bank of Detroit where he spent thirty-five years in a variety of positions and retired in 1992 as a first vice president. While in Detroit, he became involved in many civic efforts. He was a graduate of Leadership Detroit and served as a Big Brother for a number of years. Upon retiring, he and his wife moved to Hilton Head Island where they resided for ten years, before moving to the Cliffs Valley, in South Carolina. In 2016, they returned to Hilton Head, residing at Tidepointe. Frank was a devoted husband who was an avid golfer, skilled wood worker, and ardent dog lover. Frank is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Kathie, his daughter Tracey Tiffany, stepdaughters Linda Cooke, Laura Baumann and Jennie Shannon, and eight grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.keithfuneral.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
