Frank Stevens "Steve" Avery, Jr. Frank Stevens "Steve" Avery, Jr. died on August 12 at his home in Rose Hill, Bluffton, S.C. Steve was born in Plainfield, N.J. on August 27, 1932 to F.S. Avery Sr. and Helen Wintage Avery. He attended public school in North Plainfield where his family resided. Steve was a 1950 graduate of North Plainfield High School and a 1952 graduate of Rutgers Preparatory School in New Brunswick, N.J. where he was awarded the Class Prize for outstanding student achievement. While at prep school Steve was on the track team and played basketball and baseball. Mr. Avery then went on to graduate from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York in 1956 where he was a member of the Reserve Office Training Corps. Upon graduation he served on active duty at Ft. Gordon, Georgia as well as at Ft. Dix, New Jersey. He remained on active reserve with the U.S. Army for ten years and achieved the rank of Captain, Military Police Corps. After being released from active duty, Mr. Avery went to work at the DuPont Co. in New York, N.Y. Following this he worked for Courtaulds, N.A. and the American Cyanamid Co. Steve then continued his marketing career with Phillips Petroleum Co., also initially in New York all the while living in Fair Haven, New Jersey. He was relocated to the Fiber Operation and transferred to their corporate headquarters in Greenville, SC, in 1970. Steve completed 26 years with Phillips Fibers Corporation as Director of Marketing before retiring in 1993. While in Greenville Steve was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and served as President. During his tenure the Minister on Loan program was initiated and resulted in the church's first full time minister. He also oversaw a major social action program for the Tolstoy Foundation when the congregation helped resettle 29 Ugandan refugees fleeing upheaval caused in that country by its dictator. He belonged to the Greenville Track Club and while in Greenville Steve became a passionate gardener on the family's acre and carried that passion to Hilton Head Plantation while he resided there. Steve had a long retirement and used his time fully. Steve and his wife first resided at Edisto Beach, SC and Northfield Falls, Vermont. His community involvement at Edisto included director of Trinity Tutoring helping underprivileged children enhance their educational skills. Steve was President of the Property Owners Association for three years. He also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and worked for two consecutive winters at Habitat's location in Americas, Georgia. Steve was an assistant to the owner of Botany Bay Plantation while it was privately owned and before it was deeded to the State. After moving to Hilton Head Steve went to work for the International Junior Golf Academy and was with them for approximately 12 years. Later he moved to their academic location and was facilities manager at Heritage Academy until March 2020. Mr. Avery was active in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Low Country in Bluffton where he served on committees and at one time maintained the church grounds. (Donations in his memory may be made to UUCL.office@gmail.com.) As a fellow church member said, "I will miss his strong presenceand his equally strong opinions." For 35 years he and his wife Nancy enjoyed all or part of the summer in the Avery/ Stevens family home in Northfield Falls, Vermont. Steve traced his ancestry back to the Stevens family, some of the early founders of Montpelier, Vermont and the Avery family are Mayflower descendants. Mr. Avery was married for 65 years to the former Nancy Ingersoll, who survives him. Also surviving are three children and four grandchildren; Wendy Wintage Avery of Bluffton SC and sons Carter Benjamin Pindar Smith and Reed Ingersoll Avery Smith; Frank Stevens Avery III of Campobello, SC; Alicia Avery Salyer, M.D., and her husband, Neil Sherman Salyer of Okatie, SC and their children, Margaret Emma Salyer and Andrew Avery Salyer. Services will be private. From a 10th Century Danish inscription on a rune stone: "..a clamorous man. Few will now be born better than him."



