Frank W. Weckerly, Jr.

July 22, 1929 - October 10, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Frank Williams Weckerly, Jr, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his Sun City home, surrounded by loving friends and caretaker. He was deeply devoted to his late parents, Gertrude and Frank, Sr.

Frank attended Temple University where he majored and graduated with a degree in Fine Arts. After graduating from College, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he received numerous medals and awards. Frank was allowed to be honorably discharged so that he could care for his ailing mother. He loved the Marine Corps and was quick to tell you..."Once a Marine, Always a Marine." He retired from Wyeth and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. After retirement he volunteered at the Parris Island Museum until his health no longer permitted him to continue. He was an excellent artist and delighted in making original hand painted cards and drawings for his many friends.

He was a devoted member of the Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort, SC where he participated in Bible Studies and other church activities.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's name to Sea Island Presbyterian Church, PO Box 966, Beaufort, SC 29901, the National Marine Corps Foundation or the Parris Island Historical Foundation.

Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.





