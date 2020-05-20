Frankie Roberta Lee Gray Frankie Roberta Lee Gray, 77, wife of William Johns "Matsy" Gray, of Beaufort, SC, died Monday. May 18, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Gray was born on February 15, 1943 in Denmark, SC. She is the daughter of the late William C. Lee and Sally Black Lee. Surviving in addition to her husband, Matsy; are one son, William Lee Gray; one sister, Joann Flake; two grandsons, William Philip Gray and Robert Clark Gray. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



