Franklin B. Bredimus Franklin B. Bredimus, age 83, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Frank was born on April 27, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of the late Frank L. Bredimus and Barbara B. Bredimus. Before retiring, Frank worked with DuPont for 36 years, with his last assignment being Director, Quality and Continuous Improvement, Asia Pacific. After retirement, Frank actively consulted, and he was involved with sports and sailing. He was a brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon and a member of the Tower Society. Survivors include his wife, Linda, his son, Frank, and two granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the All Saints Episcopal Church located at 3001 Meeting Street, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2019