Franklin Delano "Frank" Ginn Mr. Franklin Delano "Frank" Ginn, 79, of Paige Point Road in Sheldon died Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 in the Hampton Regional Medical Center. Mr. Ginn was born May 14, 1941 in Hampton County. He had worked for over 30 years at Brays Island, was a member of Sheldon Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and was an Army Veteran. He loved spending time with his family and going to the beach. He was married to the late Helen Delores Corbin Hadwin Ginn. Surviving are his daughters: Connie Hadwin Breland and husband James of Beaufort and Catherine Hadwin of Walterboro; grandchildren: Courtney Glass, Sara Breland Gray, Cody Breland and Chanse Breland. There are 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great, great-grandchildren and a special niece, April Bowers. Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, August 7, 2020 in Sand Hill Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dale Warren and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be Friday morning prior to services at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton beginning at 9:30 am. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the American Heart Association
, 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite # 110, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.