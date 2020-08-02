1/
Fred Ralph Zeiss Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Ralph Zeiss, Jr. Fred Ralph Zeiss, Jr., 85 husband of Cynthia Zeiss, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mr. Zeiss was born on February 10, 1935 in Onida, SD. He is the son of the late Fred Ralph Zeiss, Sr. and Hazel Thelan. Surviving in addition to his wife, Cynthia; are one son, Michael; two daughters, Katherine and Jennifer; one sister, Margot; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Carteret Street United Methodist Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved