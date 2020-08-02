Fred Ralph Zeiss, Jr. Fred Ralph Zeiss, Jr., 85 husband of Cynthia Zeiss, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mr. Zeiss was born on February 10, 1935 in Onida, SD. He is the son of the late Fred Ralph Zeiss, Sr. and Hazel Thelan. Surviving in addition to his wife, Cynthia; are one son, Michael; two daughters, Katherine and Jennifer; one sister, Margot; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Carteret Street United Methodist Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



