Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Weston Caswell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Weston Caswell Fred Weston Caswell, 84, of Hilton Head Island, SC, died December 20, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston after a brief illness, surrounded in love by his immediate family. Fred was born October 2, 1935 in Summit, NJ to Edward and Alice Caswell. He grew up in Short Hills, NJ and graduated from Millburn High School, where he excelled in sports. Fred chose to attend Duke University on a basketball scholarship and graduated in 1957. It was at Duke that he met the love of his life and best friend, Sandra Ratcliff. They wed in 1958, were married for 61 years and had 3 children. Fred served in the US Army for 2 years, stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, before embarking on a successful 34 year career with Proctor and Gamble. Fred was the quintessential salesman; smart, charismatic, ambitious and loyal, doing what he needed to do to provide for his family and to advance within P&G. After moving to 5 different cities in 8 years, he settled in Cincinnati, Ohio to continue his career, eventually becoming National Sales Manager at the age of 40. In 1984, Fred accepted a challenging promotion and took his talents to Japan, and later Hong Kong, to manage P&G's sales and to expand the company into new markets in East Asia and the Pacific Rim. After 7 years overseas, the Caswells decided to retire to Sea Pines in Hilton Head Island, SC, as their new home base. Fred's "retirement" allowed him to pursue his many hobbies and interests, including reading, history, travel, theater, music, hiking, kayaking, golf and tennis; he was never idle. Fred was always looking for ways to improve and challenge his mind, body and spirit; and he loved to share his wealth of knowledge and experience with others. His magnetic personality was remembered and appreciated by everyone he met during his 84 years. He was a man of faith and family, devoted to his wife, Sandy, and was very involved at St Luke's Church, serving on the vestry and various committees that helped strengthen the church's ministry in the local community and beyond. His love of music led to his involvement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, which he served for several years as board chairman, along with heading up the annual International Piano Competition, which he and Sandy enjoyed together. Fred and Sandy visited over 100 countries, making many friends along the way. In addition to their home in HHI, they enjoyed homes in Lake Toxaway, NC, Boca Grande, FL., and a time share in London. And during their 61 wonderful years together they had 5 golden retrievers. Eventually, they moved to the retirement community of Tidepointe, where they have lived for the last 2 1/2 years. Fred leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandy, and his 3 children: Donna Caswell Edwards (Carl), Robert Caswell, and Kathryn Caswell Rigby (TJ Shaheen). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, many co-workers, volunteers and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra or to St. Luke's Church. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Luke's Church, with a reception following at the Tidepointe Clubhouse.

Fred Weston Caswell Fred Weston Caswell, 84, of Hilton Head Island, SC, died December 20, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston after a brief illness, surrounded in love by his immediate family. Fred was born October 2, 1935 in Summit, NJ to Edward and Alice Caswell. He grew up in Short Hills, NJ and graduated from Millburn High School, where he excelled in sports. Fred chose to attend Duke University on a basketball scholarship and graduated in 1957. It was at Duke that he met the love of his life and best friend, Sandra Ratcliff. They wed in 1958, were married for 61 years and had 3 children. Fred served in the US Army for 2 years, stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, before embarking on a successful 34 year career with Proctor and Gamble. Fred was the quintessential salesman; smart, charismatic, ambitious and loyal, doing what he needed to do to provide for his family and to advance within P&G. After moving to 5 different cities in 8 years, he settled in Cincinnati, Ohio to continue his career, eventually becoming National Sales Manager at the age of 40. In 1984, Fred accepted a challenging promotion and took his talents to Japan, and later Hong Kong, to manage P&G's sales and to expand the company into new markets in East Asia and the Pacific Rim. After 7 years overseas, the Caswells decided to retire to Sea Pines in Hilton Head Island, SC, as their new home base. Fred's "retirement" allowed him to pursue his many hobbies and interests, including reading, history, travel, theater, music, hiking, kayaking, golf and tennis; he was never idle. Fred was always looking for ways to improve and challenge his mind, body and spirit; and he loved to share his wealth of knowledge and experience with others. His magnetic personality was remembered and appreciated by everyone he met during his 84 years. He was a man of faith and family, devoted to his wife, Sandy, and was very involved at St Luke's Church, serving on the vestry and various committees that helped strengthen the church's ministry in the local community and beyond. His love of music led to his involvement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, which he served for several years as board chairman, along with heading up the annual International Piano Competition, which he and Sandy enjoyed together. Fred and Sandy visited over 100 countries, making many friends along the way. In addition to their home in HHI, they enjoyed homes in Lake Toxaway, NC, Boca Grande, FL., and a time share in London. And during their 61 wonderful years together they had 5 golden retrievers. Eventually, they moved to the retirement community of Tidepointe, where they have lived for the last 2 1/2 years. Fred leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandy, and his 3 children: Donna Caswell Edwards (Carl), Robert Caswell, and Kathryn Caswell Rigby (TJ Shaheen). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, many co-workers, volunteers and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra or to St. Luke's Church. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Luke's Church, with a reception following at the Tidepointe Clubhouse. Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close