Frederick A Losinski Frederick A. Losinski, 89, of Hilton Head Island passed away on February 5, 2020 at his home. Fred was a US Army veteran and a retired auto worker. His loving wife, Shirley predeceased him. He leaves behind his daughter, Sandra Hughett, his son Mark Losinski, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and his best buddy Moe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12, 11:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Keith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 9, 2020
