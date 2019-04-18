Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frederick A. Zoda Frederick A. Zoda of Bluffton, South Carolina, died peacefully on April 16, 2019. He was 101 years old. Mr. Zoda was married for 67 years to Alice Sherer Zoda, now deceased. He leaves behind a loving family: daughters Barbara Mason of Georgetown, Kentucky, Carol Hurtt of University Park, Maryland, and Suzanne Zoda Whitlock of Okatie, South Carolina; grandchildren Cathe Cencia and Andrew Mason, Michael, Eric, and Brian Hurtt, Adam and Matthew Cohen; and ten great-grandchildren. Fred was born on May 10, 1917, in Trenton, New Jersey, and graduated from Trenton Central High School. He earned his degree at the Columbus School of Law of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and was admitted to the bar of the District of Columbia in 1939. Following his service in the U.S. Army during WWII, Fred began private practice as a patent attorney. In 1960 in Trenton, he became a partner in the patent law firm of Sperry and Zoda, later Sperry, Zoda, and Kane. He was a member of the New Jersey Patent Law Association, a life member of the American Bar Association, and a life member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association. While practicing law in New Jersey, Fred was active in many civic and professional organizations. He was a 45-year member and past president of the Trenton Rotary Club, and was a past president of the Carteret Club. He was also a member of the Trenton Club and a past president of the Trenton Symposium. An avid golfer, Fred was a 30-year member of the Hopewell Valley Golf Club in New Jersey, and served on the club board of governors and as president. During his golfing career, Fred had four holes-in-one and shot his age or better many times. After moving to Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1996, he remained active as a golfer and as a member of choral groups, art club, ballroom dance club and karaoke club. For several years he enjoyed dancing and companionship with Hazel Burger of Sun City. Friends are invited to celebrate Fred's life at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the Riverbend Lodge in Sun City and at a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton, South Carolina, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton is handling local arrangements. Interment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Trenton. Fred's family expresses gratitude to Caris Healthcare for their kind and attentive end-of-life care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to local charities.

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

