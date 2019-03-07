Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick L. Keever Jr.. View Sign



Frederick L. Keever Jr. Frederick L. Keever Jr. died suddenly Tuesday March 5th, at his home on Hilton Head Island. He leaves his wife of 21 plus years together, Jacqueline (Sample) Keever; his son Christopher Keever and his wife Natasha, son Bryan Keever, his wife Kelly, daughter Melissa Licht and husband Richard, son Douglas Rebman and wife Cindy; seven grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Goodson, Audrey Whitener, Janette Starnes, Faye Midgett, Leslie Frye and Mary Jo Williams and many nieces and nephews. In his early years he worked on the family farm in Maiden, NC. After graduating from high school in 1963, he attended the University of NC Chapel Hill and graduate with a math degree. After graduating, he took a job with Prudential Life Insurance Co. in the group insurance department in Pittsburgh. His career lasted 35 years. Over the years his insurance expertise and reputation in the Pittsburgh area and beyond lead him to be named Top Marketer in his region for numerous years. He not only took pride in his business but truly relished the lifelong friends he made during his career. His passions were spending time with his family, friends, real estate and exotic cars. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island, SC at 1pm, Friday March 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 23691, Hilton Head, SC. 29925. Arrangements by The Island Funeral home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

