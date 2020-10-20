1/1
Frieda R. Mitchell
1925 - 2020
June 20, 1925 - October 15, 2020
Sheldon, South Carolina - Frieda R. Mitchell 95, tireless civil rights and social justice activist, and fierce advocate children, passed away on October 15th.
Born in Sheldon, SC to parents who laid a foundation for education and service for their children, Mrs. Mitchell lived to serve others as a member of the Beaufort County School Board, as Executive Director of United Communities for Child Development, an international consultant and later, as a dedicated volunteer, casting wide net positive impacts from South Carolina to South Africa. Among her numerous awards are the Marian Wright Edelman Award for Service to Children, John D. Rockefeller, III, Public Service Award, a 1999 honoree in the Bellsouth African American History calendar and The Penn Center 1862 Circle, as well as other recognitions and honors.
Survivors are her daughters, Dr. Muriel A. Hawkins and Karen Hawkins-Ulmer; two grandchildren, Amanda (Greg, Sr.) Lawrence and Dr. Jamal (Racquel) Scott; 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The will establish the Frieda R. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship Fund in her honor in 2021 with a community-wide celebration of her life and legacy and an inaugural scholarship awards ceremony.
Private services for the family is being held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Beaufort Memorial Gardens.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 20, 2020.
