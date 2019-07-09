Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail G. Williams. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail G. Williams Gail G. Williams, 85, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Littleton, CO and Orlando, FL died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Benton House. Mrs. Williams, known affectionately as "Miss Gail", by the staff at Benton House, was born on March 11, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Frank E. and Elsie L. Gauger. She attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA. She began her career as an Office Manager in the printing industry before serving as a Court Clerk for the Court of Appeals in Denver. She later worked as a Loan Officer and ultimately as a Real Estate Agent. While living in Orlando, Gail volunteered with the Welcome Wagon. Outside of work and civic involvement she was a voracious reader, enjoyed needlework, traveling, and gambling. She would visit Las Vegas at least three times a year whether she needed to or not. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Laurence O. Williams; and sons, Bruce A. Williams and Laurence B. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Frances W. Oblander (Douglas); son, David W. Williams (Kathryn Warren); daughters-in-law, Mila Williams and Wendy Kopek; and grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Stephen (Rachel), Travis, Lauren, and Michael. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the College of Charleston, Laurence O. Williams Scholarship in Chemistry (

