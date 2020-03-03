Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Suzette Arthur Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Suzette Arthur Phillips 03/23/1936 02/20/2020 Mrs. Gail Arthur Phillips, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday February 20, 2020 in Bluffton, SC. She was 83 years old. Gail was born to Daisy and Allen Arthur on March 23, 1936 in Ironton, Ohio where she was raised. She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Wesley Phillips, her lifelong sweetheart whom she met in the sandbox when she was five years old. After supporting Bob through his PhD, which resulted in several moves to locations including Bloomington, Indiana, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, they ultimately settled in Richmond, Virginia where they lived happily for 26 years and raised their family. Gail was employed for 20 years by The Life of Virginia, which later became Aon Advisors. After many summers of vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Bob and Gail decided to retire to the area, where they have remained for the last 20 years. Gail is predeceased by her son, Todd Allen Phillips, and is survived by her daughter Page E. Phillips O'Connor, and grandchildren Todd "TJ" Phillips, Kaela O'Connor, and Trever Phillips, who were the center of her world. She is also survived by her first cousin Jean Davidson Staley, who was more like an older sister to her, as they grew up directly next door to one another in Ironton. Gail will be remembered fondly for her raucous sense of humor, boisterous laugh, use of not-so-polite words, grandkid gift scavenger hunts, never-ending supply of gummy bears, and her famous mac & cheese. We would like to thank the staff at Bloom at Belfair, and Tidewater Hospice for their loving and attentive care these last few months. The family is planning to hold a memorial for Gail in Ironton, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Coach T-Philly Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was founded to honor Todd Phillips, beloved son, teacher and coach. Donations may be sent to Mills E Godwin High School, Attn: Coach T-Philly Memorial Fund, Henrico, VA 23238. For more information, contact the school at 804-750-2600.

