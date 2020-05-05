Ganelle Polk-Heck Ganelle Polk-Heck, 96, wife of Master Sergeant (USMC ret.) Robert Clayton Heck, Jr, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence.She was predeceased by her first husband Xanthan Willard Polk, Sr. who died in 1978. Mrs. Polk-Heck was born July 14, 1923 in Varnville, SC. She is the daughter of the late Lewis E. Ritter and the late Arry Maybell Tuten Ritter. She was predeceased by a brother, Cecil E. Ritter. Mrs. Polk-Heck graduated from Varnville High School and attended Lander College in Greenwood, SC and was a member of the Lander basketball team.On December 21, 1940, she married Xanthan Willard Polk, Sr. During her long life she was employed in responsible positions with the Charleston and Western Carolina Railroad, the Parris Island Marine Recruit Depot, the Baptist Church of Beaufort and Harvey and Battey, PA in Beaufort, SC.She was a dedicated member of the Baptist congregation of the Beaufort area.On November 21, 1980 she married Robert C. Heck. They moved to Lady Lake, FL in 1992 where she served at the Leesburg Baptist Church as the assistant financial secretary and volunteered in women's ministry before returning to Beaufort, SC in 2011. Mrs. Polk-Heck is survived by a son, Xanthan Willard Polk, Jr. (Kay) of Camden, SC and a daughter, Sarah Polk Paul of Greenwood, SC; three step sons, Mark Allen Heck, John Ross Heck and Robert Clayton Heck, III; two grandsons Xanthan William Lee (Charmin) and Robert Xan Paul (Marina), a granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Paul and four great-grand daughters, Keegan and Kohen Lee and Valentyna and Clarice Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Sandy Run Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.



