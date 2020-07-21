1/
Garron Milbourn
{ "" }
Garron "Gee" Milbourn 34, of Greenwood and formerly of Beaufort, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Greenwood, SC. Garron is the son of Gillian and Arthur Taylor formerly of St. Helena, S.C. Garron is survived by his daughter Aubrey Yates, sisters, Nicole May, Melanie Majorie, Pamala Taylor, brothers Matthew Taylor, James Balheimer, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for "Gee" will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oaks Recovery Center, 711 E. Scotch Cross Road, Greenwood, SC 29646. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Service Chapel
