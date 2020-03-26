Garry S Morrison Garry Stuart Morrison of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away in peace on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a loving husband of Jeanine Sawler, amazing father of Sara Sigwart and her husband Jason, Brooke Messenger and her husband Dustin, and doting grandfather of Romie and Tucker, and big brother of Glenn Morrison and his wife Sally of Algonquin, IL. Services are planned for a later date. Read the full obituary at www.Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 26, 2020