Gary L Goodear Gary L. Goodear, DDS, 79, of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of Easton, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born August 4, 1940 in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Edgar W. and Mabel E. (Dentith) Goodear. He and his wife, Suellen (Keyser) Goodear, celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 14, 2019. Gary was a graduate of Easton High School class of 1958 where he played saxophone in the band. He earned a BA degree from Lycoming College class of 1962 where he was a member of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. Gary earned a DDS from Fairleigh Dickinson School of Dentistry, and later became a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD). He was a captain in the Army where he served as a dentist then Dr. Goodear went on to own and operate College Hill Dental Group, for 42 years. Gary volunteered at Volunteers of Medicine (VIM) in Hilton Head. He loved boating, catching sharks and traveling. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head. Surviving in addition to his wife Suellen, are a daughter, Wendy Day and her husband Christopher, of Easton; a son, Gregory Goodear and his wife Christina, of Charleston, SC; and three grandchildren, Emily Day, Clark and Annalise Goodear. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11 at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or the American Diabetes Association, 575 Route 28, Building 2, #2107, Raritan, NJ 08869. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

