Gary Lee Goldinger, Sr. Gary Lee Goldinger, Sr., 79, of Bluffton passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals in Tifton, Georgia with the Rev. Joseph L. Crumley officiating. Mr. Goldinger will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Tifton, Georgia. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals in Tifton, Georgia. Marty Barnes, Alex Rios, Sydney Goldinger, Marcus Goldinger, Ronald Goldinger and Terry Keith will serve as pallbearers. Born October 24, 1940 in North Buffalo, Pennsylvania, Mr. Goldinger was the son of the late Harry David Goldinger and Clara Bell Hill Goldinger. He was also preceded in death by one son, Gary Lee Goldinger, Jr.; one sister; and two brothers. Before retiring, he was employed with Cambridge Construction Company and he was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Goldinger is survived by his wife, Bun Kong Goldinger of Bluffton; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Richard and Melinda Goldinger, Harry and Brandi Goldinger and Gregory L. Goldinger, all of Bluffton; three daughters, Tammy Parent, Kimberly Goldinger and Jennifer Goldfinger and her husband, Glen Wadford, all of Bluffton; one brother, David Goldinger of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Alberta Fabian and Dora Goldinger Keith, both of Pennsylvania; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Goldinger family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals in Tifton, Georgia.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 1, 2020