Gary Tauscher Gary 80 passed peacefully at his home December 31, 2019 surrounded by his wife and their three children. He was born in Hays, Kansas on September 18,1939 to Mary and Rudy Tauscher. He and his parents moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1941. He married Judith L Boyes of Pocatello in 1961. Gary graduated in 1962 from Idaho State University Pharmacy College with a B. S. in Pharmacy. After graduation, Gary worked for a Rexall drug store to complete his pharmacy boards. He joined Eli Lilly & Company in 1963 as a salesman and ended a 31 year career as an Executive Director of Marketing. Gary worked for Boston Health Care marketing firm after retiring and moving to Hilton Head Island. He was on the board of the National Mental Health for ten years, serving as Chairman of the Board for one year. He served on the following community boards: State Mental Health, Port Royal golf, Port Royal landowners, Crisis Pregnancy, Neighborhood Outreach Connection, and Senior Men's Golf. Surviving Gary in addition to his wife, Judy, are their three children, Paul and Amber Tauscher, Lori and Anthony Mikulaschek, and Susan Tauscher.Also six grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew, Samantha, Chandler, Wyatt, and Elizabeth. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Port Royal Golf Club February 15th at 2 pm. A private family mass will be said at the Tauscher home. In lieu of flowers donations in Gary's memory can be made to the Lowcountry Hospice Care and the CJD foundation. Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 2, 2020