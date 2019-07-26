Gemma (Drapeau) Moran Gemma (Drapeau) Moran, 89, of Bluffton, South Carolina, beloved wife for 30 years of the late John Moran, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Brunswick, Maine on March 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Yolande (Rousseau) Drapeau. She was educated at St. John's School and graduated from Brunswick High School. Gemma lived in West Hartford and Newington, Connecticut before moving to Lady Lake, Florida and eventually to Bluffton. She was a stewardess for Northeast Airlines and later went to work for Northeast Savings Bank, where she retired as an office of the Elmwood branch. She is survived by her niece, Diane Colwell of Franklin, Illinois; her nephew and his wife, David and Joyce Fortin of Portland, Connecticut, as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews and her beloved dog, Zippy. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Prisca and Victor L. Fortin, Jr., MD; her brother, Jerome Drapeau and her nephew, Victor L. Fortin, III. Services are private at the request of the family. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield, Connecticut has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Gemma with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 26, 2019