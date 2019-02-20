Genevieve Benton Kittery - Genevieve Benton, 56, of Kittery, Maine, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after fighting a tough battle against ALS. She was born to Alton and Cookie Benton on April 6, 1962. She is survived by her partner, Robbie McLoud, her daughter, Erin O'Connell-Johnson and her husband, Tobi Johnson, her son, James O'Connell and his wife, Whitney, her grandchildren, Genevieve and Lincoln, her mother, her six siblings, and by the incredible extended family that she has created and nurtured. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Benton family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
