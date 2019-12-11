Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Elizabeth Doyle Bestermann. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Burial 1:00 PM Beaufort National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Genevieve Elizabeth Doyle Bestermann Genevieve Elizabeth Doyle Bestermann (Genny) died Dec 8, 2019 in Bluffton, SC at age 95 after a long illness. She was born Sept 15, 1924 in Cool Springs, SC. Her parents were Henry E. Doyle and Elizabeth Rabon Doyle. She married William H. Bestermann Sr in 1945 in Brooklyn NY. She attended elementary school in Cool Springs and graduated from Aynor high school. She studied education at Lander College and taught elementary school in Cool Springs. In 1951, she moved from Brooklyn NY to Myrtle Beach, SC where she taught the 2nd grade for many years at St. Andrews Catholic School. After retirement, she has been very involved in her friends, family, church, and bible study. She is survived by her son Dr. William H. Bestermann Jr. and his wife Bari of Simpsonville SC and her daughter Barbara (Babs) Bestermann Utley and her husband Dan Sr. of Bluffton SC. Grandchildren: William H. Bestermann III of Vicenza, Italy, John Randolph (Jay) Bestermann of Atlanta, Georgia, Thomas Utley of Summerville, SC, Daniel Utley of Bluffton, SC, and Joseph Utley of Adams Run, SC. Her step grandchildren are Amanda Ezell Miller of Summerville SC, Melissa Ezell Crouse of Yelp, Washington, and Lauren Ezell Price of Abingdon, VA. She had 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her spouse William H. Bestermann Sr, brothers Fabious, Gene and Robert Edward and sisters Viena and Alene. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home with burial to follow at 1:00 pm at Beaufort National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dan Utley Jr., Thomas Utley, Joe Utley, Jay Bestermann, Col. William H. Bestermann III and Dan Utley Sr.

