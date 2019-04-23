George "Hamp" Hamilton George "Hamp" Hamilton, 85, of Savannah, GA died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, GA. He was the father of Reverend Charles (Mary) Hamilton of Bluffton, SC, Rodney (Helen) Jenkins, Sammy Lee "Phares" (Lisa) Hamilton and Mark Mitchell. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island. The body will repose in the church from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 23, 2019