George Harold Clayton George Harold Clayton, 91, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday October 22, 2019. He was born November 15, 1927 to G. Harold and Gertrude (Russell) Clayton. George graduated from Greenbrier Military School in 1946 and Xavier University in 1950. Following graduation he went to work for his family's business, the E.J. Kenrick Company, and ran the company after his father's death. George married Margaret Murray on July 20, 1957. They enjoyed 57 years together raising five children, delighting in their thirteen grandchildren, building and managing their business, and traveling the world. From 1956 to 2001, George led Kenrick's through several transformations from a bottling company, a candy and tobacco wholesale distributor, and ultimately a catalog showroom with locations in Portsmouth and Chillicothe, Ohio. Upon retirement George and Margaret moved to Beaufort County South Carolina where they embraced their new community and built wonderful friendships through their many volunteer activities. Recently George returned to his hometown of Portsmouth. George embraced the Jesuit ideal of service to others by leading community organizations such as Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, Mercy Hospital Board, Portsmouth Rotary, Scioto County Area Foundation, and Portsmouth Murals, Inc. George was a parishioner of Holy Redeemer and St. Mary's of the Annunciation in Portsmouth Ohio and St. Peter's and St. Francis in Beaufort County, South Carolina. George is predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Richard Roby, and his wife Margaret. Surviving are his children, George (Ruth) Clayton of Greenville, SC; Ann (Mike) McDonald of Alpharetta, GA; Mary (Tim) Bernard of Okatie, SC; John (Barb) Clayton of Portsmouth, OH; and Carol (Harley) Ruff of Beaufort, SC, and his grandchildren Rob (Casey) Clayton, Grace (Eric) Penkert, Matt (Stephanie) McDonald, Molly (Austin) Galloway, Drew (Krista) Bernard, Maggie Bernard, Matthew (Tara) Clayton, Sarah (Tyler) Clifford, Annie Clayton, Madeline Clayton, Clayton Ruff, Graham Ruff, Mary V. Ruff, and a great granddaughter Saylor Clifford. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's of the Annunciation at 5th and Market Streets, Portsmouth, Ohio on Saturday October 26, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio. Following the burial, please join us for a celebration of George's life in Maroon Hall at St. Mary's. Memorial donations may be made online or by mail. To donate online, go to

Memorial donations may be made online or by mail. To donate online, go to www.sciotofoundation.org scroll down to "donate online" and select either "New Funds for 2018" and choose "Portsmouth Murals, Inc." or select "Unrestricted Funds" and choose "The Harold and Gertrude Clayton Fund". To donate by mail, specify the fund and mail a check to The Scioto Foundation P.O. Box 911 Portsmouth, OH 45662. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

