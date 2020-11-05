George J. Trebilcox

September 25, 1926 - August 12, 2020

Fripp Island, South Carolina - "I did it my way," a refrain that echoed the life of George J. Trebilcox.

George passed away on August 12, 2020 at his beloved home on Fripp Island, SC, where he had lived since retiring in 1983. George was born on September 25, 1926 in Plymouth, PA to George and Viola (Hooper) Trebilcox. He attended Schools in Plymouth. Upon graduation he joined the Army Air Corps and was training on a new gunnery system for the B-52 when the war ended. With his benefits he went on to Wilkes Junior College where he met his future wife, Mary Lou Hutter, on a blind date. He then went on to graduate from Bucknell University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

George's first job out of college was with the H.J. Heinz Company in Pittsburgh, PA. He stayed with Heinz his entire working life. George was the go to "fix it man" for Heinz. In addition to Pittsburgh, he lived in Salem, NJ and Chambersburg, PA, but he traveled the U.S., Canada, Venezuela, Italy, China and others too numerous to mention. The family went with him to live in Italy and they brought him out of retirement to work in Chine, taking his wife with him.

George enjoyed golf, traveling, woodworking and spending time with family. An avid golfer his tee time never changed, even in the heat of the SC summer. He was always on the course every afternoon, never bothered by the heat. George spent time traveling and visiting lighthouses across most of the East, South, Northeast and the Great Lakes - collecting miniature lighthouses.

George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou in 1998; his parents, George and Viola; and his brother, Paul H. Trebilcox.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy M. Shelton and her husband Ed, of Fripp Island, SC and Linda L. Morris and her husband Robert of Renfrew, PA; eight grandchildren, Christopher M. Shaulis, Heidi M. Hague (Jim), Heather M. Shaulis (Jeff), Hillary M. Sharp (Joe), Jennifer L. Cook (Peter), Rob Morris (Annie), Anthony R. Marino (Dana) and Jeffery Morris (Heather); eleven great-grandchildren, Kayla Messier (Steve), Jim Hague, Jr., Korie Hague, Geno Costa, Carolina Sharp, Joby Sharp, Rocco Marino, Kylie Hague, Gianni Costa, Kellen Morris, Sienna Morris; foster great-grandchild, Hunter and a soon to be great-great-granddaughter in December.

George will be loved and missed by many. A special thanks to his devoted caretakers at Emerson Care and Hospice of the Low Country.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Emerson Care, 216 Chinaback Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907 or Hospice of the Low Country, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Interment is on Fripp Island at noon, November 7, 2020.

A life well lived.....





