Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George McGee Rawlings. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

George McGee Rawlings George Rawlings, 92, of Hilton Head Island, SC died February 12, 2020 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC. He was born July 18, 1927 in Chattanooga, TN to Jane McGee Rawlings and Benjamin Moore Rawlings. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Ben Rawlings and sister Mary Rawlings Wagner. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Marilyn, his daughters, Leslie Slezak (Victor) and Jane Eubanks (Clinton) and son Benjamin Rawlings and grandchildren, Alex Slezak, and Thomas and Porter Eubanks. George grew up on Lookout Mountain, TN where he attended The Baylor School. He then attended Duke University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He enlisted in the Navy where he served in Guam for two years. Upon discharge, he moved back to Tennessee where he received his B.A. at University of Tennessee. He then moved to New York City where he was able to use is engaging personality in sales for Davenport Hosiery Mills. After several years, George became vice-president of sales for Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics. After her death, George's career led him to commercial real estate in Westchester County. He soon opened his own commercial real estate company in Bronxville, NY. George was a lifelong Presbyterian and served as a Deacon at the Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City and an Elder and Clerk of Session at the Dutch Reformed Church in Bronxville, NY. He was currently a member of Providence Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head, SC. George and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Hilton Head in 1995 where he enjoyed traveling, entertaining friends, the beach, gardening, reading (particularly the history of the British Royal Families), delivering meals-on-wheels and his pugs! George had the ability to make people feel good about themselves, was fun-loving, charming, sensitive, genial and kind. He will be deeply missed, but leaves memorable days filled with good spirit and a life well lived. Donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928. Services will be private. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

George McGee Rawlings George Rawlings, 92, of Hilton Head Island, SC died February 12, 2020 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC. He was born July 18, 1927 in Chattanooga, TN to Jane McGee Rawlings and Benjamin Moore Rawlings. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Ben Rawlings and sister Mary Rawlings Wagner. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Marilyn, his daughters, Leslie Slezak (Victor) and Jane Eubanks (Clinton) and son Benjamin Rawlings and grandchildren, Alex Slezak, and Thomas and Porter Eubanks. George grew up on Lookout Mountain, TN where he attended The Baylor School. He then attended Duke University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He enlisted in the Navy where he served in Guam for two years. Upon discharge, he moved back to Tennessee where he received his B.A. at University of Tennessee. He then moved to New York City where he was able to use is engaging personality in sales for Davenport Hosiery Mills. After several years, George became vice-president of sales for Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics. After her death, George's career led him to commercial real estate in Westchester County. He soon opened his own commercial real estate company in Bronxville, NY. George was a lifelong Presbyterian and served as a Deacon at the Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City and an Elder and Clerk of Session at the Dutch Reformed Church in Bronxville, NY. He was currently a member of Providence Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head, SC. George and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Hilton Head in 1995 where he enjoyed traveling, entertaining friends, the beach, gardening, reading (particularly the history of the British Royal Families), delivering meals-on-wheels and his pugs! George had the ability to make people feel good about themselves, was fun-loving, charming, sensitive, genial and kind. He will be deeply missed, but leaves memorable days filled with good spirit and a life well lived. Donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928. Services will be private. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close