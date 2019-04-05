George Spare George Spare, 61, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. George received his Bachelor's Degree from University of South Carolina in Political Science and received his Master's Degree from Florida Atlantic University in Public Administration. He was former Town Administrator of Hardeeville, SC and Fort Lauderdale By the Sea. Due to health issues George went into the food and beverage industry doing many jobs. George is survived by his mother, Sharon C. Spare; sister Shari Willis (Alan); brother Randy Spare; three nieces Alana, Shannon, and Alexis Willis; and nephew Ryan Spare (Brandi); four great nieces and four great nephew all from Beaufort. George will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please share your thoughts and stories about George by visiting ww.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Spare.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 5, 2019