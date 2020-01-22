Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Thomas Davidson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Thomas Davidson George Thomas (Tom) Davidson was born on November 23, 1936 and entered into eternal rest on January 15, 2020. Tom was the son of the late Donavan and Garnet Davidson. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Diana Davidson. Tom is survived by his two sons Thomas Martin (Melinda) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Darwin Dee (Kim) of Hanahan, South Carolina. He was extremely proud of his four wonderful grandchildren, Caroline, Grace, Jaden and Kaila. He is also survived by his big sister Diane Glenn (Gene) of Ottumwa, Iowa. Tom was a proud Hawkeye and graduate of The University of Iowa. Tom was loved by all and never said a harsh word to anyone. His love and support were demonstrated in the fact that he coached the boys' teams and never missed one of their athletic events, EVER. He loved being with his grandchildren and was interested in all their activities. Tom worked for Uniroyal for 25 years in Denver, Seattle, San Jose, Sacramento, Kansas City, and Charleston. He retired and went right back to work for Merchant Tires in Manassas, Virginia for 12 additional years. As soon as Tom turned 62, he retired for good to Sun City Hilton Head. He spent the final 21 years of his life with his loving bride, playing golf, bridge, making many lifelong friends and made the world a brighter place for all he met. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 25th at the Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, 10 Simmonsville Rd. Bluffton, SC at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Highland Park Baptist Church Youth Missions at 6211 Murray Drive Hanahan SC 29410.

